Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Rome

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is in the Italian Republic for a state visit.

Accompanied by the cavalry, President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President.

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Italy were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani and Italian presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella then posed for official photos.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Sergio Mattarella, while members of the Italian delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az