Official welcome ceremony held for President of Israel Isaac Herzog in Baku

Official welcome ceremony held for President of Israel Isaac Herzog in Baku

Official welcome ceremony held for President of Israel Isaac Herzog in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, who has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Israeli President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Israel.

President Isaac Herzog saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of the State of Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Israel Isaac Herzog and his spouse Michal Herzog, while the delegation of Israel was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The guard of honor marched in front of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photos.

News.Az