Official welcome ceremony takes place in Tashkent for President Ilham Aliyev

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Kuksaroy State Residence in Tashkent.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Ilham Aliyev at a square adorned with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife, Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.Then, they posed together for photographs.The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were performed.The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev saluted the Uzbekistani soldiers.The Presidents reviewed the guard of honor.State and government officials of Uzbekistan were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.The guard of honor marched in front of the Presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.The heads of state posed together for photographs.

News.Az