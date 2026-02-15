Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade -PHOTO

On February 15, an official welcome ceremony was held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Serbia were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan.

The two presidents passed along the line of guard of honor.

Members of the Serbian delegation were presented to President Ilham Aliyev, while Azerbaijani state and government officials were presented to President Aleksandar Vučić.

News.Az