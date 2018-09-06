Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Zagreb

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is in the Republic of Croatia for an official visit.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries, AzerTag reports.

President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

State anthems of Azerbaijan and Croatia were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev saluted Croatian soldiers.

Croatian state and government representatives were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

The presidents posed together for photographs.

News.Az

