Official welcoming ceremony for Turkish president held in Shusha (VIDEO)

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, in Shusha.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Turkish President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Turkish President.

The Turkish President saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviewed the guard of honor.

The state anthems of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

News.Az





