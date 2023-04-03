Officials of Azerbaijani state organizations for work with media outlets visit Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their official visit to Uzbekistan, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council, Rafig Hashimov, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC Rafig Hashimov, Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Elmir Velizade, Head of the Digital Media Sector of the Department for Work with NGOs and Communication of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kamran Hasanov, Head of the Sector for Work with the Media at the Department for Work with NGOs and Communication of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), visited the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent.

The guests first laid flowers at the bust of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev outside the Cultural Center. They then visited the Martyrs memorial complex created in the courtyard of the Center.

Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, provided detailed information about the Center’s activities. He noted that the Center named after National Leader Heydar Aliyev plays an important role in the development of friendly and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The guests then viewed the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Museum, the Heydar Aliyev Museum, the History and Statehood Museum of Azerbaijan and the Carpet Museum created at the Center.

The guests were informed that the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Museum, which reflects the common values, common historical roots and culture of the peoples of the two countries, was opened on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The museum showcases exhibits, models, souvenirs and crafts reflecting the historical ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

At the Heydar Aliyev Museum, the guests viewed photographs and publications reflecting the life and political activities of the national leader.

News.Az