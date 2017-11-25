Officials say 12 dead in Georgia hotel fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 12 people died on November 24 as a fire ripped through a hotel in Georgia's Black Sea resort city of Batumi, officials say.

"According to preliminary data, 12 people died in the fire at Batumi's Leogrand hotel. They are being identified," the regional Health Ministry said in a statement, adding that more than 100 people, including guests and employees, had been evacuated from the 22-storey hotel, Radio Liberty reports.

Regional health minister Zaal Mikeladze told journalists that the deaths had been caused by carbon monoxide intoxication at the 22-storey Leogrand hotel.

"Ten people were hospitalized, mostly with smoke inhalation injuries. They all are in a stable condition," Mikeladze added.

Among those being treated are three Turks and an Israeli, a spokesman for the Batumi University Clinic said.

There was no immediate word on the nationalities of those killed.

The cause of the fire, which has since been put out, is not clear.

