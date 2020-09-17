OIC, Azerbaijan mull fostering cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC, Shahin Abdullayev, AZERTAC reports.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of fostering cooperative relations between the OIC and Azerbaijan in all fields.

The Secretary-General commended the role Azerbaijan plays within the OIC and its support for Islamic causes and joint Islamic action. Ambassador Abdullayev praised the OIC’s constant support for Azerbaijan.

News.Az