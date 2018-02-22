OIC Commemorates the 1992 Khojaly Massacre

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Secretary General reiterated that the Khojaly incident was a result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territory by Armenia.

On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the commemoration of the massacre in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 1992 atrocity, according to the website of the organization. The Secretary General reiterated that the Khojaly incident was a result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territory by Armenia. He referred to the Cairo Final Communiqué of the 12th Session of the Islamic Summit and resolutions adopted by previous sessions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which considered the actions perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied Azerbaijani territories as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. The Secretary General further reiterated the OIC’s full support to the initiatives and efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan to put an end to the occupation of its territories and to restore its territorial integrity.

News.Az

News.Az