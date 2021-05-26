OIC commends Azerbaijan’s role in promoting joint Islamic action

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) values its strong ties with Azerbaijan, and commends its role in supporting the organization and promoting joint Islamic action, an objective for which the OIC was established, the organization’s Secretary General, Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, said in his letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Secretary General Al Othaimeen sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the country’s Republic Day.

“I pray to Almighty Allah for the health and wellness of Your Excellency, and for further progress and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan,” the OIC chief said.

He noted that the OIC will continue its efforts in serving its member states, promoting their common values, and strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation amongst them.

“I look forward to Your Excellency’s guidance and support to strengthen the solidarity among the people of our member states, and opening up new horizons for joint Islamic action.”

“Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration and regards,” the OIC secretary general added.

News.Az