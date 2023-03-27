OIC condemns another provocative act of burning copies of the Holy Qur’an

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the recent provocative acts of burning copies of the holy Quran, which took place in two different places in Copenhagen, the capital City of Denmark, on Friday, 24 March 2023, News.Az reports citing the organization's official website.

The OIC General Secretariat considered that such provocations by the same individual and far right groups, under the guise of freedom of expression, were meant to spread hate and intolerance targeting Islam and Muslims.

The OIC General Secretariat urges the Danish authorities to take necessary measures against the perpetrators of this hate crime and to prevent such provocations.

News.Az