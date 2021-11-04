OIC congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extends its warmest congratulations to the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Victory Day on 8th of November in commemoration of the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and commemorates with deep respect the memory of all Martyrs, according to the official website of the organization.

“The OIC has consistently supported the resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in accordance with the relevant resolutions and decisions of the OIC and the United Nations Security Council. The General Secretariat renews its call upon the Republic of Armenia to respect the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to refrain from any territorial claims against it.

The General Secretariat applauds the Government of Azerbaijan for carrying out post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction works to ensure the safe and dignified return of displaced Azerbaijanis and calls on all OIC Member States as well as the international community to extend their support and assistance in this regard.”

News.Az

