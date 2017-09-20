OIC Contact Group mulls Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan at UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

OIC Contact Group has held a meeting on Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan called on the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to do everything necessary to support measures to end the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, to avoid illegal economic and other activities in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, to limit all forms of cooperation with Armenia.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov addressed the meeting of the OIC Contact Group in connection with Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, held in New York on the margins of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

