OIC economic cooperation meeting begins in Istanbul

The 38th ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the fields of economy and commerce began in Istanbul on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The four-day meeting of the Committee for Economic And Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) will discuss economic developments in the world, with special reference to OIC member countries and intra-OIC trade.

In the first two days, OIC member state officials will work on a draft agenda and resolution for the meeting, including on the implementation of the OIC-2025 program of action.

As the world slowly moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muslim bloc's socioeconomic empowerment will also be discussed during the meeting, which is also expected to focus on enhancing the role of private sector and deepening financial cooperation among the OIC members.

Improving transport, communications, developing sustainable and competitive tourism sectors, increasing agricultural productivity to ensure food security, and cooperation on digital transformation are other issues expected to be taken up during the four-day meeting.

Türkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay is expected to attend the meeting, as well as ministers of OIC member nations.

News.Az