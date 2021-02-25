OIC issues statement commemorating Khojaly genocide anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has issued a statement commemorating the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

“On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the commemoration of the genocide that took place in the town of Khojaly, Republic of Azerbaijan, the Secretary General of OIC, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, has paid tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 1992 massacre,” said the statement.

The OIC General Secretariat reiterated that the Khojaly incident was a result of the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories by the Republic of Armenia.

“It referred to the Cairo Final Communiqué (Paragraph 117) adopted by the 12thSession of the Islamic Summit, held in Cairo in 2013 and to the Resolution No. 51/47-POL on "Solidarity with the victims of Khojaly Massacre of 1992" adopted by the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Niamey, Republic of Niger on 27-28 November 2020, which considered the actions perpetrated against civilian Azerbaijani population in the occupied town of Khojaly, as war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide,” the statement read.

“On this sad occasion, the Secretary General reaffirmed the CFM resolutions calling for political settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the generally accepted norms and principles of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” it added.

News.Az