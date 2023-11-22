OIC Labour Center to operate at DOST center in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Among the key activities of the Labour Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are the expansion of cooperation between the member states in the field of labor, employment, social protection and human capital development," said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the Labor Center in Baku on the sidelines of the 5th session of the Islamic Conference of Labor Ministers (ICLM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the center would promote coordination of activities in the field of labor among OIC member states, improvement of working conditions, strengthening of social partnership, ensuring of decent work, expansion of employment opportunities and formation of a sustainable social protection system.

"The Labour Center will operate at the DOST center in Baku. Any friendly country can join the center. Currently, 10 countries have signed the Statute of the center, and tomorrow 3 countries will sign it. The center will operate in English, Arabic and French languages. At the same time, the center will be financed by the Republic of Azerbaijan for the first 3 years," the minister added.

News.Az