OIC Labour Center to start operating in Baku next week

The Labor Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will start operating in Baku next week, said Deputy Minister of Labor and Population Social Protection of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov at a press conference on the upcoming 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers, News.Az reports.

He noted that this will allow to ensure the representation of various programs in the field of labor relations in Azerbaijan on a permanent basis.

“Elections for the center are due to be held next week. We think that a place will be initially allocated for the Labor Center at the DOST centers,” Karimov added.

News.Az