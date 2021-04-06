OIC offers political support to Azerbaijan in its struggle against Armenian aggression

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has all along offered political support to Azerbaijan in its struggle against Armenian aggression, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, a permanent representative of the OIC delegation, told journalists in Aghdam.

“We have seen the devastation caused by the Armenian aggression,” he said.

He noted that along with OIC, Pakistan also has always offered its unconditional support to Azerbaijan in this aggression, also during the 44-day war.

“As a Pakistani, as a member of a delegation, I congratulate you on the successes that you have accomplished in the war,” the OIC representative added.

“We hope that now the peace has been restored and this area has been recreated, rehabilitation will take place,” he said.

News.Az