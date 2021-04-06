Yandex metrika counter

OIC representatives pray at mosque in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (VIDEO)

Permanent representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan performed salah at Juma Mosque in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The OIC representatives on Monday embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan to witness the consequences of the war crimes committed by Armenia.

