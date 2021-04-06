OIC representatives visit Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday embarked on a visit to the liberated Aghdam city of Azerbaijan.

The delegation plans to see Juma Mosque, cemetery, and bus station

The visit of the permanent representatives of the states, including in the OIC’s Contact Group on Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, to the country, has begun on April 5, 2021.

Aghdam city had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

News.Az