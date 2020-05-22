OIC Secretary General congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef A. Al Othaimeen has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency and to the people of Azerbaijan my heartfelt congratulations. I pray to Almighty Allah for the health and wellness of Your Excellency, and for further progress and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan,” the OIC chief said in his letter.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) values its strong ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and commends its role in supporting the OIC and promoting joint Islamic action, an objective for which the OIC was established. The OIC will continue its efforts in serving its Member States, promoting their common values, and strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation amongst them,” he added. “I look forward to Your Excellency’s guidance and support to strengthen the solidarity among the people of our Member States, and opening up new horizons for joint Islamic action.”

News.Az