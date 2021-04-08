Yandex metrika counter

OIC Secretary-General to visit Azerbaijan

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will visit Azerbaijan, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the organization, told reporters in Baku on Thursday. 

According to him, the visit of the OIC Contact Group to Azerbaijan is a manifestation of solidarity.


