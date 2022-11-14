OIC strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack in Istanbul, Türkiye, on November 13, which claimed many lives and left many injured, News.Az reports citing the organization.

According to the organization, following this despicable act, the OIC Secretary-General, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and the Government and people of the Republic of Türkiye, and wished the injured quick recovery.

The Secretary-General expressed the solidarity of the OIC with the Republic of Türkiye and reiterated the OIC’s stance against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

