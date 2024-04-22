OIC welcomes agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomes the agreement reached on 19 April 2024 by the Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Delimitation Commission on the return of four Azerbaijani villages (Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, Gyzylhajily), which have been under Armenian occupation for thirty years, to Azerbaijan and on the continuation of the delimitation works, said a message posted on the organization’s website, News.Az reports.

“The positive development achieved through direct negotiations is an important step towards the signing of a final peace agreement,” the message noted.

According to the message, the OIC General Secretariat supports this important step towards the signing of a lasting and dignified peace agreement as stipulated by the relevant OIC resolutions.

News.Az