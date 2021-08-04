Oil drops for third day on concerns COVID-19 variant spread to cut demand

Oil prices fell for a third day on Wednesday on mounting concerns that the increasing spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in top consuming countries will cut fuel demand, Reuters reports.

Brent crude oil futures slid 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $72.19 a barrel, as of 0129 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $70.23 a barrel.

Both futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest since July 21 before regaining some ground by the close.

The United States and China, the world's two biggest oil consumers, are grappling with rapidly spreading outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant that analysts fear will limit fuel demand at a time when it traditionally rises in both countries.

