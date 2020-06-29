Oil extends losses as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices slid for a second straight session on Monday as coronavirus cases rose in the United States and other places, leading some countries to resume partial lockdowns that could hurt fuel demand, Reuters reports.

Brent crude LCOc1 dropped 83 cents, or 2%, to $40.19 a barrel by 0456 GMT, while U.S. crude CLc1 was at $37.69, down 80 cents, or 2.1%.

Brent crude is set to end June with a third consecutive monthly gain after major global producers extended an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day supply cut agreement into July, while oil demand improved after countries across the globe eased lockdown measures.

However, global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday as India and Brazil battled outbreaks of over 10,000 cases daily. New outbreaks are reported in countries including China, New Zealand and Australia, prompting governments to impose restrictions again.

