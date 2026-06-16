Oil extends losses as markets weigh Iran deal impact

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Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday as markets weighed prospects for a resumption of supply through the key Strait of Hormuz against weak physical market signals and a lack of detailed information on a preliminary deal aimed at ending the Iran war, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

By 0631 GMT, Brent crude futures were down 45 cents, or 0.5%, at $82.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $80.51 a barrel.

On Monday, oil prices dropped nearly 5%, reaching their lowest close since March 4, after U.S. President Donald Trump said a memorandum of understanding had been signed to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, although full details of the agreement have not been made public.

The hostilities had previously led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that typically handles around one-fifth of global oil supply before the conflict.

Some analysts now expect a gradual resumption of supply through the Strait, while other factors continue to pressure physical market fundamentals.

China’s crude imports fell 29% in May to their lowest level in eight years, extending a sharp decline for the world’s largest importer. Its liftings of Saudi Arabian crude are also expected to decrease in July.

Early indications suggest that the U.S.-Iran deal could reopen the blocked Strait of Hormuz and extend a 60-day ceasefire, allowing negotiators to address complex issues including the future of Iran’s nuclear programme.

On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the U.S.-Iran pact as an “important step” toward ending the fighting, while cautioning that a final agreement for a lasting truce has “yet to take shape.”

However, with full details still emerging and a permanent truce not yet secured, overall price declines remain limited.

News.Az