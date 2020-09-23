Oil falls after surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday after an industry group reported an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories, renewing concerns about fuel demand that caused a steep selloff earlier in the week, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 33 cents, or 0.8%, at $41.39 a barrel by 0641 GMT, and earlier fell by as much as 1.2% to $40.21.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 dropped 40 cents, or 1%, to $39.40 a barrel after earlier declining by as much as 1.4% to $39.26.

Both contracts fell more than 4% on Monday, the most in two weeks, though they rose on Tuesday.

Surging cases of coronavirus infections in countries including France and Spain, along with the likelihood of more restrictions in Britain have renewed worries about fuel demand, just as more supply may come onto the market from Libya.

In the United States, where the death toll from COVID-19 has passed 200,000, the world’s highest, crude oil inventories rose by 691,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 18, according to industry data, compared with analysts’ forecasts for a drop of 2.3 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks fell by nearly 7.7 million barrels, nearly eight times expectations, suggesting some demand for fuel in the world’s biggest oil consuming nation, but the jump in COVID-19 cases in many countries is placing a question mark over the extent of the demand resumption worldwide.

