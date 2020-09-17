Yandex metrika counter

Oil falls as demand worries re-emerge, crews return to U.S. Gulf rigs

  • Economics
  • Share
Oil falls as demand worries re-emerge, crews return to U.S. Gulf rigs

Oil prices fell on Thursday, after rising in the two previous sessions, as concerns about weak fuel demand re-emerged after production platforms in the southeastern United States took steps to resume output following Hurricane Sally’s passage, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 36 cents, or 0.8%, to $41.86 a barrel at 0355 GMT, after climbing 4.2% on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 43 cents, or 1.1%, to $39.73 a barrel , after jumping 4.9% on Wednesday.

OPEC+ agreed in July to cut output by 7.7 million bpd, or around 8%, of global demand from August through December. Iraq and others agreed to pump below their quotas in September to compensate for overproduction earlier this year.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      