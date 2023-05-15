Oil falls as economic concerns offset prospect of tighter supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about fuel demand in top global oil consumers United States and China offset bullish sentiment about tightening supplies from any OPEC+ cuts and a resumption in U.S. buying for reserves, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 62 cents, or 0.84%, to $73.55 a barrel by 0348 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.48 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.8%.

Last week, both benchmarks fell for a fourth consecutive week, the longest streak of weekly declines since September 2022, over concern the United States could enter a recession on "significant risk" of a historic default within the first two weeks of June.

Investors sought safe havens such as the U.S. dollar, strengthening the currency and making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

