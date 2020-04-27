Oil falls, June WTI leads losses on storage fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell on Monday on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not be fast enough to fully offset the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

U.S. oil futures led losses on fears that storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, could reach full capacity soon. U.S. crude inventories rose to 518.6 million barrels in the week to April 17, near an all-time record of 535 million barrels set in 2017.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 June futures fell $1.49, or 8.8%, to $15.45 a barrel by 0452 GMT, while Brent crude LCOc1 was down 44 cents, or 2.1%, at $21.00 a barrel.

Oil futures marked their third straight week of losses last week - and have fallen for eight of the past nine - with Brent ending down 24% and WTI off around 7%.

