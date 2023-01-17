Oil mixed amid weak China economic data, sustained hopes for 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday after China posted its weakest economic growth in nearly half a century, while its late-2022 U-turn in COVID policy still supported hopes of recovery in the country's fuel demand this year, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures had risen 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.62 by 0414 GMT, recouping some of the 1% loss of the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 60 cents, or 0.8%, to $79.26 from Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday due to the United States having a holiday for Martin Luther King Day.

News.Az