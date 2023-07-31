Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

Oil prices edged lower on Monday, but were hovering near three-month highs, set to post their biggest monthly gains in over a year on expectations that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures were down 45 cents to $84.54 a barrel by 0315 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.25 a barrel, down 33 cents.

The September Brent contract will expire later on Monday. The more active October contract was at $84.23 a barrel, down 18 cents.

Brent and WTI settled on Friday at their highest levels since April, gaining for a fifth straight week, as tightening oil supplies globally and expectations of an end to U.S. interest rate hikes supported prices. Both are on track to close July with their biggest monthly gains since January 2022.

