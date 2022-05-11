Oil prices climb 6% on concerns about Russia
- 11 May 2022 16:54
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
After two days of sharp losses, oil prices rose sharply Wednesday on renewed concerns about the flow of energy from Russia, News.az reports citing RT.
US oil jumped 6.3% to $105.97 a barrel in recent trading.
Brent crude, the world benchmark, gained 5.2% to $107.75 a barrel.
The rebound comes amid continued uncertainty over the supply of Russian energy to Europe.