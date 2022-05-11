Oil prices climb 6% on concerns about Russia

Oil prices climb 6% on concerns about Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

After two days of sharp losses, oil prices rose sharply Wednesday on renewed concerns about the flow of energy from Russia, News.az reports citing RT.

US oil jumped 6.3% to $105.97 a barrel in recent trading.

Brent crude, the world benchmark, gained 5.2% to $107.75 a barrel.

The rebound comes amid continued uncertainty over the supply of Russian energy to Europe.

News.Az