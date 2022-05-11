Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices climb 6% on concerns about Russia

After two days of sharp losses, oil prices rose sharply Wednesday on renewed concerns about the flow of energy from Russia, News.az  reports citing RT.

US oil jumped 6.3% to $105.97 a barrel in recent trading. 

Brent crude, the world benchmark, gained 5.2% to $107.75 a barrel.

The rebound comes amid continued uncertainty over the supply of Russian energy to Europe.


