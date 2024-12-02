Oil prices climb as China shows signs of economic recovery

Oil prices climb as China shows signs of economic recovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices gained alongside Asian equities on Monday, driven by signs of a gradual recovery in China’s economy.

Traders are also awaiting Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting for further guidance on global supply, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg. Brent futures traded around $72 a barrel after slipping 3% last week, with West Texas Intermediate above $68. China’s factory activity expanded for a second month in November, a tentative sign of recovery in the biggest crude importer after a raft of stimulus measures were announced in late September. Meanwhile, OPEC+ delayed their meeting on supply by four days.Traders will look for clues on future policy at the gathering, where the group is widely expected to delay a slight increase of production for a third time. Oil has been trading in a range of less than $6 since mid-October, buffeted by geopolitical developments in the Middle East and Russia, the prospect of another Trump presidency and the outlook in China.Meanwhile, the dollar was higher after US President-elect Donald Trump warned BRICS nations not to create an alternative currency to the greenback.In the Middle East, a truce between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah appeared to be holding, although both sides had traded accusations of violating the cease-fire deal. Also, Tehran has pledged to help Syria’s government after insurgents seized the country’s second-largest city, Aleppo, in an escalation of fighting.

News.Az