Oil prices climb following Fed rate cut

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday following a significant interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, though concerns over global demand kept gains in check.

Brent crude futures for November were up 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $74.01 a barrel at 0618 GMT, while WTI crude futures for October were up 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.15 a barrel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The benchmarks recovered after falling in early Asian trade.The U.S. central bank cut interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday. Interest rate cuts typically boost economic activity and energy demand, but the market also saw it as a sign of a weaker U.S. labor market that could slow the economy.Weak demand from China's slowing economy also continued to weigh.Refinery output in China slowed for a fifth month in August, statistics bureau data showed over the weekend. China's industrial output growth also slowed to a five-month low last month, and retail sales and new home prices weakened further.Markets were also keeping an eye on events in the Middle East after walkie-talkies used by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah exploded on Wednesday following similar explosions of pagers the previous day.Security sources said Israeli spy agency Mossad was responsible, but Israeli officials did not comment on the attacks.

