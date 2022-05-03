Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices climb on world markets

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as the European Union firmed up plans to tighten sanctions on Russia this week, with Germany saying it was prepared to back an immediate embargo on Russian oil, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.2%, or $107.83 a barrel at 0234 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $105.34 a barrel.


