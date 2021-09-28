Oil prices continue to grow on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil markets rose on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses and extending their rally into a sixth session, amid continued concerns over tight supply at a time when demand is picking up with the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures gained 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.95 a barrel at 0248 GMT, reaching its highest since October 2018. It surged 1.8% on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.86 a barrel, hitting its highest since July. It jumped 2% the previous day.

"The market sentiment remained strong with tighter supply and recovering demand in many parts of the world," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

The Japanese government will seek advisers' approval to lift the state of emergency in all regions on Oct. 1 as the number of new coronavirus cases falls and the strain on the medical system eases, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, top African oil exporters Nigeria and Angola will struggle to boost output to their OPEC quota levels until at least next year as underinvestment and nagging maintenance problems continue to hobble output, sources at their respective oil firms warn.

Their battle mirrors that of several other members of the OPEC+ group who curbed production in the past year to support prices when COVID-19 hit demand, but are now failing to ramp up output to meet soaring global fuel needs as economies recover.

Boosting investors' risk appetite, Goldman Sachs raised by $10 its year-end forecast for Brent crude to $90 per barrel. Global supplies have tightened due to the fast recovery of fuel demand from the outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and Hurricane Ida's hit to U.S. production.

