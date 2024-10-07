Oil prices decline following previous week's surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices experienced a decline on Monday after registering their largest weekly increase in over a year last week.

Concerns over oversupply amid weaker demand have overshadowed fears that escalating conflicts in the Middle East could disrupt exports from this vital oil-producing region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.36%, to $77.77 per barrel by 0645 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 19 cents, or 0.26%, to $74.19 per barrel.Brent rose by more than 8% last week, the biggest weekly gain since January 2023, while the WTI contract gained 9.1% week-on-week, the most since March 2023, on expectations that Israel could strike Iranian oil infrastructure in response to an Iranian missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1.However, as the Israeli response is still developing , some investors likely sold futures to lock in their gains from the recent climb.The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia and Kazakhstan, a grouping known as OPEC+, has millions of barrels of spare capacity since it has been cutting production in recent years to support prices amid weak global demand.The producer grouping has enough spare oil capacity to compensate for a full loss of Iranian supply if Israel knocks out that country's facilities, but it would struggle if Iran retaliates by hitting the installations of its Gulf neighbours, according to analysts.At its last meeting on Oct. 2, OPEC+ kept its oil output policy unchanged including a plan to start raising production from December.

