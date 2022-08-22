Oil prices decrease on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy and dent fuel demand while a strengthening dollar also added to pressure, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.20, or 1.2%, to $95.52 a barrel by 0458 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery, due to expire on Monday, were down $1.24, or 1.4%, at $89.53 a barrel. The more active October contract was at $89.27, down $1.17, or 1.3%.

Both Brent and WTI climbed for a third straight day on Friday, but fell about 1.5% for the week on a stronger dollar and demand fears.

News.Az