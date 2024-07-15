Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices dip as strong dollar discourages investors

Oil prices fell slightly on Monday due to a rise in the value of the US dollar. This makes oil more expensive for countries using other currencies, reducing demand, News.Az reports.

The price of Brent crude oil, a major benchmark, dropped to $84.80 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, fell to $80.75 per barrel.

The US dollar strengthened due to ongoing political uncertainty in the country.

This comes despite ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, a region crucial for global oil supplies.

