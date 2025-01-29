Oil prices dip as US crude stockpiles rise, Libyan supply concerns ease

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, reversing some of the previous session’s gains, as a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and reduced concerns over Libyan oil supplies put downward pressure on prices.

Brent crude futures fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.31 a barrel by 0548 GMT, while U.S. crude futures declined 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $73.62 a barrel.U.S. President Donald Trump began his term last week issuing several executive orders to ease the permitting of energy infrastructure and boost already record-high oil and gas output.U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks rose last week, while distillate inventories fell, market sources said on Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.The Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, is due to release its weekly data at 1530 GMT on Wednesday.Those fears eased after the state-run National Oil Corp said on Tuesday export activity was running normally after it held talks with protesters demanding a halt of loadings at one its main oil ports.The White House said on Tuesday that President Trump still plans to issue 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday.It remains unclear how any new tariffs could affect oil imports to the U.S. from the countries. Canada supplied 3.9 million barrels per day of oil to the U.S. in 2023, roughly half of overall imports for the year, while Mexico supplied 733,000 bpd, according to data from the EIA.Saudi Arabia's energy minister and several of his OPEC+ counterparts have held talks following Trump's call for lower oil prices and ahead of a meeting next week of OPEC+ oil-producing countries, according to official statements and sources.Oil benchmarks fell to multi-week lows early this week as news of surging interest in Chinese startup DeepSeek's low-cost artificial intelligence (AI) model prompted concerns over energy demand to power data centres, rattling the overall energy sector, while weak economic data from China further soured the demand outlook.

