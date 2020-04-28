Oil prices dive as world runs low on storage capacity while demand plunges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices slumped again on Tuesday amid concern about dwindling crude storage capacity worldwide and fears that fuel demand may only recover slowly once countries ease curbs imposed on economic and social activity to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell to as low as $10.64 a barrel on Tuesday, and were off 13%, or $1.66, at $11.12 a barrel as of 0432 GMT. WTI plunged 25% on Monday.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell to a low of $18.85 and were last down 4.5%, or 90 cents, at $19.09 a barrel. The benchmark slid 6.8% on Monday, and the contract for June delivery expires on April 30.

Strategists said part of the WTI decline is due to retail investment vehicles like exchange-traded funds selling out of the front-month June contract and buying into months later in the year to avert massive losses like last week, when WTI plummeted below zero.

The United States Oil Fund LP (USO.P), the largest oil exchange product, said it would further shift its holdings into later-dated contracts.

Even with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia having agreed record output cuts of nearly 10 million barrels per day (bpd) from May 1, that volume is not nearly enough to offset a drop in demand of around 30 million bpd due to COVID-19 restrictions.

News.Az

News.Az