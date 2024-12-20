Oil prices drop amid concerns over 2025 demand growth
Oil pump jacks are seen at the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas deposit in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina. Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/
Oil prices declined on Friday, driven by concerns about demand growth in 2025, particularly from China, the world’s top crude importer.This downturn put global oil benchmarks on track to close the week nearly 3% lower, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Brent crude futures fell by 33 cents, or 0.45%, to $72.55 a barrel by 0730 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased 32 cents, or 0.46%, to $69.06 per barrel.
Chinese state-owned refiner Sinopec said in its annual energy outlook released on Thursday that China's crude imports could peak as soon as 2025 and the country's oil consumption would peak by 2027 as diesel and gasoline demand weaken.
Meanwhile, the dollar's climb to a two-year high also weighed on oil prices, after the Federal Reserve flagged it would be cautious about cutting interest rates in 2025.
A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, while a slower pace of rate cuts could dampen economic growth and trim oil demand.
JPMorgan sees the oil market moving from balance in 2024 to a surplus of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, as the bank forecasts non-OPEC+ supply increasing by 1.8 million bpd in 2025 and OPEC output remaining at current levels.
In a move that could pare supply, G7 countries are considering ways to tighten the price cap on Russian oil, such as with an outright ban or by lowering the price threshold, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
Russia has circumvented the $60 per barrel cap imposed in 2022 using its "shadow fleet" of ships, which the EU and Britain have targeted with further sanctions in recent days.