Oil prices drop amid supply glut, fears of second coronavirus wave

Oil prices fell on Monday as concern over a persistent glut and economic gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic combined to cancel out support from supply cuts at some of the world’s top producers, Reuters reports.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 29 cents, or 0.9%, at $30.68 a barrel by 0431 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 17 cents, or 0.7%, to $24.57 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have notched up gains over the past two weeks as countries have eased business and social lockdowns imposed to cope with the coronavirus and fuel demand has rebounded modestly. Oil production worldwide is also declining.

But possible signs of a second wave of coronavirus infections in northeast China and South Korea worried investors even as more countries started to pivot towards easing pandemic restrictions in moves that could support oil demand.

Goldman Sachs analysts said there was still concern that demand will stay weak in 2021, with worries about a second wave of COVID-19 cases and only a modest increase in personal or corporate travel.

Global oil demand has plummeted by about 30% as the coronavirus pandemic curtailed movement across the world, building up inventories globally.

