Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices drop as demand worries prevail

  • Economics
  • Share
Oil prices drop as demand worries prevail

Oil prices fell on Friday as traders worried about a deteriorating demand outlook, News.Az reports citing Xinhua. 

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery decreased 1.74 U.S. dollars, or 2.1 percent, to settle at 79.49 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for November delivery lost 53 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 87.96 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The pullback came as oil participants grew fearful that aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could increase the risk of a recession, hurting demand for fuel.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      