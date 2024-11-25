Oil prices drop as US production push impacts market

Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. Photo: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices declined as Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent called for increased U.S. production and Israel suggested a ceasefire deal with Lebanon’s Hezbollah could be days away.

Brent crude fell below $75 a barrel after jumping almost 6% last week on increased geopolitical risks in Ukraine and Iran, with West Texas Intermediate near $71, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Bessent advised President-elect Donald Trump to push for an extra 3 million barrels a day of oil or equivalent production, according to The Wall Street Journal. That compares with current US output of slightly more than 13 million barrels a day.Further increases to US production threaten to worsen a glut seen from next year, just as OPEC is set to decide this weekend on whether to add extra barrels to the market. Crude has traded in a range of about $6 a barrel since the middle of October — alternating between weekly gains and losses — as the threat to supply from geopolitical tensions weighed against the prospects of oversupply.Iran last week said it will increase its nuclear fuel-making capacity after being censured by the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, as the OPEC producer braces for potential sanctions under a second Trump administration. That came as Russia’s war in Ukraine escalated with the use of longer-range missiles by both sides, raising concern that crude flows could be affected.The Israeli ambassador to the US said on Monday that his nation is “close to a deal” with Hezbollah, although it remains unclear if the Iran-backed group will accept an accord. That may also reduce concerns about production from the Middle East, which supplies about a third of the world’s oil.Banks including Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. expect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to delay a planned increase for a third time when they meet this weekend.

News.Az