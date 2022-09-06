Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices ease on symbolic OPEC+ output cut

Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday, paringgains from the previous session, as an OPEC+ deal to cut output by 100,000 barrels per day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to bolster prices after the market's recent slide, News.Az reports citing Reuters. 

Brent crude futures had fallen 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $94.93 a barrel by 0354 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up from Monday to $88.57 a barrel, and were $1.70 higher, or 2.0%, than Friday's close. There was no settlement on Monday, the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, decided to reverse a 100,000 bpd increase for September after top producer Saudi Arabia and other members voiced concern about the slump in prices since June despite tight supply.


