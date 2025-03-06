Oil prices edge up amid recovery from multi-year lows

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oil prices rose on Thursday after heavy sell-offs drove the market to a multi-year low, however tariff uncertainties and a rising supply outlook capped gains.

Brent futures were trading up 50 cents, or 0.72%, at $69.80 a barrel by 0716 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.72%, to $66.79 a barrel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Brent plunged 6.5% in the previous four sessions, dropping to its lowest since December 2021 on Wednesday, while WTI fell 5.8% over the same period to its lowest since May 2023.

Prices fell after the U.S. enacted tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, including energy imports, at the same time major producers decided to raise output quotas for the first time since 2022.

The decline eased as the U.S. said it will exempts automakers from the 25% tariffs, raising optimism the impact of the trade dispute may be mitigated. Additionally, a source familiar with the discussions said that U.S. President Donald Trump may eliminate the 10% tariff on Canadian energy imports, such as crude oil and gasoline, that comply with existing trade agreements. Market sentiment remains bearish from the double impact of the tariffs and the decision by OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia to raise output. Crude stockpiles in the U.S., the world's biggest oil consumer, rose more than expected last week amid seasonal refinery maintenance, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell due to a hike in exports, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

News.Az